Salem’s Revercomb named VHSL Class 4 Coach of the Year

SALEM, Va. – The VHSL has announced the Class 4 All-State Boys Lacrosse Team, and headlining the honors is Salem’s George Revercomb, who was named Coach of the Year following the Spartans’ state championship run.

In four seasons, Revercomb’s teams have compiled a 55-16 record and are 34-4 over the past two seasons, which includes a state title, a state quarterfinal appearance, and two region championships.

Seven Salem players were named to the First Team, capping off a historic season for the program.

They’re joined by Thax Rowland of Jefferson Forest and Mason Roth of E.C. Glass, who also earned First Team recognition.