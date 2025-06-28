Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot commits to Charlotte 49ers

GLENVAR, Va. – A two-time 1st and 10 Player of the Week, Brody Dawyot made his college commitment this week, with plans to join the Charlotte 49ers after his senior season.

The Glenvar quarterback had multiple Division I offers, but once Tim Albin was hired at Charlotte, Dawyot said the recruiting process moved quickly, and after visiting, he knew it was the right fit.

“Well, like the big thing is like it’s not too far from home, and I just feel like I wouldn’t have to redshirt — and that’s a big thing,” Dawyot said. “So like, as soon as I get there, just working in the spring and then hopefully being able to play by next fall. I think that’s a big takeaway. And just the coaching staff, they seem like they don’t just want what’s best for you on the field. They want what’s best for you in the classroom and just you as a person. And I mean, just all that, I knew I was home.”

In his junior season, Dawyot helped lead the Highlanders to a state semifinal appearance, while racking up nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards. He was a first-team all-region honoree as both a quarterback and punter.

He says now he’s looking forward to focusing on his senior season and bringing a state title to Glenvar.