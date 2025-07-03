Martinsville names Gary Hall as next boys basketball coach

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of veteran coach Gary Hall as the new head coach of the Martinsville High School boys basketball team.

Hall brings more than 30 years of head coaching experience to the Bulldogs. Over the course of his career, he has compiled a 539-260 record, earned 14 district championships, and been named Coach of the Year 12 times. He has coached 36 players who went on to play college basketball and mentored two McDonald’s All-Americans. Hall was named head coach of the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2020.

“Coaching high school basketball is about much more than wins and losses,” Hall said. “It’s about developing young men into leaders. The wins are nice, but the opportunity to change lives is the true reward.”

Martinsville High’s basketball program is one of the most decorated in Virginia, with 15 VHSL state championships, 18 state title game appearances, and 28 state tournament berths. The Bulldogs’ most recent state title came in 2016.

Hall said he is committed to returning the program to championship form while emphasizing academic achievement and community involvement.