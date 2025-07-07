Around the Way with EJ: Eduardo Rincon

ROANOKE, Va. – Eduardo Rincon is in his third year serving as the Tennis Director at Hidden Valley Country Club. During his time, he’s helped keep the game of tennis alive and well in and around the Roanoke Valley.

One of the efforts he’s most proud of is the annual Hidden Valley Country Club Open. The event is two-fold: helping local college players and others who hope to pursue the sport at the professional level and helping raise awareness for Team Luke Hope For Minds.

Rincon discusses what the annual tournament is about and also sheds insight on his journey with the game of tennis--that included spending multiple years as a pro on tour and as a collegiate coach at many schools including Virginia Tech.