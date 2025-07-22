ACC Kickoff: Chemistry building in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are lots of things on paper to like about the Virginia Cavaliers football program heading into the season. One area? The more than thirty plus transfers on the roster. The Cavaliers are hoping they will make some noise on the field and that’s including journeyman quarterback Chandler Morris. He’s had multiple stops along his college career which has helped bolster his experience and leadership.

“I think I’ve played a lot of snaps in college,” said Morris. “I’ve got a good grasp of it. And I’ve always said, I mean, you can’t coach experience. I really, really believe that. And I think it’s, it’s a great balance. I think I’ve, got a lot of help on this team leadership wise. And I just came in and kind of felt it out. And I really, I learned that quickly that we’ve got a lot of guys that are going to be able to help out with the leadership roles.”

Over fifty percent of the Cavaliers roster is new. So chemistry has been quite the crash course in Charlottesville this summer.

“There’s a lot of things that was unique, you know, trying to gel as fast as we have,” said Cavaliers linebacker Mitchell Melton. “But I think a testament to the guys in this building or in our building is that they’ve done it so well. And I think our team is really, really close. And I love saying that because it makes it easier to go and work each and every day with those guys. So it’s, it’s been good and it’s been interesting, but it’s been a blessing all the same.”

“You try to be intentional about seeing guys outside of the facility,” said Cavaliers offensive lineman Noah Josey. “You don’t just want to see a guy during a workout. You want to hang out with them, get food, have a fire, grill some burgers. That kind of stuff pays leaps and bounds for going to the field.”