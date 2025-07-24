Jones, Smith named to Radford athletics 2025 HOF Class

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University announced it’s athletics 2025 Hall of Fame Class including familiar names and faces in southwest Virginia.

The five-member class includes Vincent Wyatt (men’s track and field), Yvette “Pebbles” Smith (women’s basketball), Coach Mike Jones (men’s basketball), Javonte Green (men’s basketball) and Rachel Wiechecki (volleyball).

Recommended Videos

Vincent Wyatt, who grew up in Roanoke and graduated William Fleming High School, is one of the most decorated track and field student-athletes to have taken to the lanes. The 2014 All-American and first-ever Big South Men’s Track Athlete of the Year claimed 10 individual titles, set the Big South record (13.60) for the 110m hurdles in the finals of the NCAA outdoor championships, and placed sixth for the highest-ever finish by a Radford student-athlete at the NCAA Championships. Wyatt was also a Big South champion for the 60m hurdles and advanced to the semifinals of both the USATF indoor and outdoor national championships. Following the conclusion of his 2013-14 campaign, Wyatt was selected to compete for Team USA at the NACAC U23 Championships. His prestigious career saw program top-10 indoor and outdoor marks for the 60m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 4x400m.

Yvette “Pebbles” Smith made a statement on the court for the Highlanders women’s basketball program from 1981-1985. Helping the program transition to Division I status, Smith led the team in assists in four straight seasons setting the program record with 467 assists in her career, a mark that stands the test of time and still ranks top 3 to this day. Her 205 career steals also rank top 10 in program history, leading the team on the defensive end of the court during her freshman and senior seasons.

Coach Mike Jones is one of the most successful head coaches to have led the Highlanders men’s basketball program. During his 10 year tenure, a lot was accomplished. Jones guided two Big South Players of the Year, a Freshman of the Year, and 18 all-conference selections. Most notably, Jones brought a Big South Tournament title, NCAA Tournament appearance, the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win, the program’s first-ever NIT appearance, plus two regular season championships to the Dedmon Center. His 174 wins and 99 Big South wins both rank second-most in program history while he also became the first Highlander men’s basketball coach to record five 20-win seasons.

Having played under Coach Jones, Javonte Green was a premiere Highlander for the men’s basketball program. His 1,911 points and 1,064 rebounds both ranks second-most in program history, with Green becoming the first and one of just two Highlanders to ever crack 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their Radford career. After the 2014-15 season, Green was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year earning four total all-conference nods across his career. Green is one of just four Highlanders to earn two NABC All-District team honors. Following his excellent Radford career, Green brought that same exhilarating talent onto the international stage with an ongoing six-year career in the NBA playing with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A fierce competitor on the volleyball court, Rachel Wiechecki broke the program record for kills (1,465) and set the single season record for kills (504) which still stands today. Her marks for digs (1,461), double-doubles (63), aces (151), solo blocks (250), and points (1,723) all also rank top 10 in the record books all while leading the team to back-to-back regular season titles in her final two campaigns. Wiechecki was named the Big South Attacking Player of the Year in 2013 on her way to leading the team to the 2013 Big South Tournament Title and Tournament MVP nod. Wiechecki was a two-time Big South first-team all-conference nod and was named to the conference’s all-decade team for 2010-19.

The induction ceremony takes place on Friday, October 10th at Kyle Hall.