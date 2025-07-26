LCA to Host Four-Day Summer Softball Camp for Girls

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Christian Academy is set to host a four-day softball camp from July 28 to July 31, offering rising 2nd through 8th grade girls an opportunity to learn fundamental skills and build teamwork on the field.

The camp will take place each evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LCA softball field, located behind the school near Green Hall. Participants will receive instruction in fielding, throwing, hitting, base running and more.

The cost is $70 per camper, with a discounted rate of $40 for each additional sibling. Each participant will also receive a camp T-shirt.

Campers are asked to bring a glove, shoes and a bat. Bats will be provided for those who do not have their own.

On-site registration will be available if space permits. Those registering in person are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to complete the necessary paperwork.

For more information, contact the LCA Athletics Office at 434-832-2024 or Coach Ferguson at 434-426-0304.