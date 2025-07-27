Skip to main content
Euro 2025: England and Spain go to extra time tied at 1-1 in the final

Graham Dunbar

Associated Press

England's Alessia Russo, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Spain's Mariona Caldentey, second left, scores her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Spain players celebrate after Spain's Mariona Caldentey, right, scored the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
(top row from left to right) Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Britain's Prince William attend the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

England's Alessia Russo, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BASEL – England and Spain are going to extra time tied at 1-1 in the Women’s European Championship final.

Both goals on Sunday were scored by Arsenal attackers with perfectly placed headers from accurate crosses.

England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo’s header from a cross by Chloe Kelly, who made a big impact off the bench for the third straight game in the knockout rounds.

Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Battle’s cross.

It was the fourth time in England’s six games at this tournament that the defending champion trailed to the first goal before halftime.

England substitute Michelle Agyemang also is now on the field after scoring key goals in the previous rounds against Italy and Sweden.

There was royalty from both nations in the VIP box watching the game.

Prince William, who is the first in line to the British throne, was with his daughter Princess Charlotte. He is president of the English Football Association.

Also present were Princess Leonor of Spain and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

