Tour de France finale brings excitement to Montmartre with a climb to Sacré-Coeur

Cycling fans have fun on the street in the Montmartre district before the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris, Sunday, July 27, 2025 in Paris (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Hours before the Tour de France peloton was due to pass through Montmartre on Sunday, thousands of fans packed the streets, eager to claim a prime spot to watch riders climb the iconic hill during the final stage of the race.

The Tour is breaking with tradition this year as organizers look to build on the popular success of the Paris Olympic road race. During last year’s Olympics, massive crowds lined the streets of Montmartre — a neighborhood in northern Paris famous for its artistic heritage and sweeping city views — to cheer on riders.

Inspired by the frenetic atmosphere, Tour organizers decided to include the Montmartre climb in this summer’s route. Riders will ascend the hill and pass beneath the Sacré-Coeur basilica before heading to the finish on the Champs-Élysées.

Spectators began arriving early Sunday on the cobbled Rue Lepic, well before race leader Tadej Pogačar and his rivals were expected to tackle the steep ascent. Fans also filled the stairs beneath the Sacré-Coeur to ensure they didn’t miss a moment of the action.

Riders will also pass the Moulin Rouge before climbing to the Butte Montmartre. To mark the occasion, dancers in tricolor costumes will perform a French Cancan outside the cabaret.

Traditionally, the final stage is largely processional until a sprint decides the day's winner on the Champs-Elysées. On Sunday, the final climb comes less than 7km from the finish, making it unlikely that many sprinters will contend for the stage win.

During the Olympics, the road races drew more than 500,000 spectators in Paris.

Last year’s Tour concluded outside Paris for the first time since 1905 because of a scheduling conflict with the Olympics, with the final stage held in Nice. The Champs-Élysées returned this year for the conclusion of the 3,320-kilometer (2,060-mile) race.

