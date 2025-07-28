‘The path to greatness’: Billy Wagner inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

In his final year on the ballot, Ferrum alum and Southwest Virginia native Billy Wagner is officially a Hall of Famer.

In Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday, Wagner became the first left-handed reliever to be inducted and the first from a Division III school, just down US-220 South in Ferrum, Virginia.

He began his speech by saying that his baseball life has come full circle, and he finished with a strong message for those who will follow.

Wagner described it as “the path to greatness.”

So, how did Wagner become such a talented left-hander? He broke his right arm twice as a kid and learned to throw with his left.