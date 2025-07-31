Shohei Ohtani leaves mound with trainer after throwing 6 straight balls, including 2 wild pitches

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is taken out of the game during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CINCINNATI – Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani left the mound accompanied by a trainer during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Ohtani threw six straight balls — including two consecutive wild pitches — and, after a conference on the mound, departed with a 2-0 count against Spencer Steer.

Recommended Videos

It was Ohtani’s seventh mound start in his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, which occurred after the 2023 season. He did not pitch at all last season, his first for the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract, but he starred at designated hitter and won his third MVP award.

The Dodgers' plan for Wednesday was for Ohtani to throw four innings. He threw 51 pitches, 32 for strikes, in three-plus innings.

The 31-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Ohtani remained in the game at DH. He leads the National League with 38 homers this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb