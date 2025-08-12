49ers' Ricky Pearsall one of several year 2 breakout candidates in 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Any contribution the San Francisco 49ers got from receiver Ricky Pearsall last season was viewed as a positive after his rookie campaign got derailed when he got shot in the chest a week before the opener.

The 49ers are counting heavily on Pearsall this season as they need him to elevate his performance in year two after they traded away Deebo Samuel and are expecting to be without Brandon Aiyuk for most of the first half of the season.

“To be honest, I’m approaching it the same exact way,” Pearsall said. “Whether those guys are in the room or not, that’s just how I look at myself. I just got to be able to step in that role. That’s just how I look at it."

Pearsall is one of several second-year players being counted on for major breakthroughs this season. The flashes they showed as rookies now need to lead to more consistent performances this season.

Here's a look at some of the top breakout candidates:

San Francisco WR Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall didn't even make his debut last season until Week 7 and then had only two catches over a five-game stretch from Week 11 through 15. But he showed why he was a first-round pick with his performance in the final two weeks of the season when he had 14 catches for 210 yards and two TDs.

Pearsall spent extra time in the offseason working with quarterback Brock Purdy to build chemistry and has been the team's best wideout early in training camp as he has shown repeatedly his ability to get open down the field to create big plays.

Buffalo WR Keon Coleman

The 33rd pick in last year's draft had only 29 catches on 57 targets as a rookie as he was unable to fill the void created when the Bills traded away Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo thrived without consistent production from Coleman thanks in part to a big season from Khalil Shakir, but the Bills will need another top outside threat if they want to get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl. Coleman is the best choice for that thanks to his big frame and ability to make contested catches down field.

New York Jets T Olu Fashanu

The 11th pick in last year's draft started just seven games as a rookie as the team eased his transition to the NFL behind veteran tackles Tyronn Smith and Morgan Moses.

That won't be the case this season when Fashanu is slated to start at left tackle across from rookie Armand Membou as New York hopes it has found its bookend tackles for years to come.

Fashanu was solid as a rookie, especially in his five starts at left tackle after Smith got hurt, but now needs to do it for a full season if New York wants to have success on offense behind new QB Justin Fields.

Philadelphia Edge Jalyx Hunt

The third-round pick out of Houston Christian was a pleasant surprise in his limited action as a rookie with 1 1/2 sacks in the regular season and then 1 1/2 more in the playoffs.

Hunt has gone from a bit of a luxury to more of a necessity after the Eagles lost Josh Sweat to free agency, Brandon Graham to retirement and traded away Bryce Huff. Hunt is slated to start this season but could be pushed by veteran acquisitions Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari.

Indianapolis Edge Laiatu Latu

The first defensive player taken in the 2024 draft had a relatively quiet rookie season with four sacks and 38 pressures. But a year of experience and the change in scheme under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo should help Latu emerge as one of the better young pass rushers.

Arizona DT Darius Robinson

Injuries limited Robinson to six games as a rookie and his impact was minimal with just one sack and two pressures. Robinson is now part of a revamped defensive front that the Cardinals hope can lead the team back to the postseason. A healthy season and the addition of veterans Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson should open things up for Robinson.

