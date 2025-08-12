Packers quarterback Jordan Love out for at least a week after having procedure on left thumb

New York Jets' Jay Tufele sacks Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will miss at least a week after having a procedure to repair a ligament issue in his left thumb, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday.

Love was spotted with his thumb wrapped on the sideline during the Packers' 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Saturday. Love started the game and went 1 of 5 for 7 yards with neither of the two drives he led resulting in points.

The injury is to Love’s non-throwing hand and occurred, coach Matt LaFleur said, when he was sacked for a 3-yard loss by Jay Tufele on the quarterback’s final snap from scrimmage.

LaFleur said he’s been informed the recovery process is a quick one, with the expectation Love will be back at practice in some capacity next week. Green Bay travels to play Indianapolis on Aug. 16, and LaFleur has already ruled out Love from playing in the Packers' final preseason game against Seattle on Aug. 23.

The decision for Love to have the procedure came after he took part in practice Monday.

LaFleur credited the third-year starter for “powering through” the session while exclusively handing off the ball with his right hand.

Malik Willis is the Packers primary backup and had two starts in seven appearances last year after being acquired in a trade from Tennessee.

