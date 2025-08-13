1st and 10 Camp Tour: North Cross Raiders

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The North Cross Raiders came up just short of their third consecutive state championship last season, but with plenty of talent returning, they’re aiming to reclaim the crown in 2025.

Head coach Dwayne Priest enters his second season leading the program, looking to build on last year’s run. The Raiders graduated key contributors, including quarterback Brock Miles, but return a dangerous receiving duo in James Madison commit Jase Rhodes and Penn State commit Jaziel Hart.

In the trenches, North Cross boasts a formidable group up front. Sophomore lineman Daven Reed said he has learned the importance of refining his craft.

“Strength isn’t everything, it’s really technique,” Reed said. “Everybody can be strong, everybody can be fast, but do you have technique? Can you get leverage? Can you get under his pads?”

Senior lineman Nathan Hayes said blocking for elite skill players fuels his drive.

“It makes me want to go even harder because I’m going to see those guys succeed even more than they think they can do,” Hayes said.

Head coach Dwayne Priest said his team knows the expectations.

“This year, like I told them, this year is no margin for error,” said Priest. “You know my philosophy, you know what I expect. We’re going to start it, we’re going to hit the ground running, playing fast and playing physical.”

The Raiders are in the midst of a quarterback competition between two capable passers. With a roster of about 25 players, stamina will be key for a schedule that includes five VISAA Division I opponents.

North Cross opens the season Aug. 22 at Nansemond-Suffolk.