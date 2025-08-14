Lord Botetourt grad AJ Hampton takes over as VMI Offensive Coordinator, puts faith in young talent

LEXINGTON, Va. – As we reported a few years ago, Lord Botetourt graduate AJ Hampton was one of the youngest Division I assistants in the country. Since then, his résumé has only grown stronger.

After two years as VMI’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, Hampton was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Keydets. Now, he’s tasked with getting the offense back on track, and he’s doing it by leaning on the team’s young talent.

“We actually structured this entire offense around our young talent,” Hampton said. “VMI is a unique place, to say the least. In the past, it’s been difficult to ‘get old’, for lack of better terms. Without a graduate school, those young guys are counted upon week in and week out.”

To help them succeed, Hampton reworked the terminology to let players learn quickly and showcase their abilities right away.

“They’re doing that thus far,” he said. “We’ve got some explosives in the throw game. We’ve got some young guys up front that are showing some things. And you guys already mentioned the quarterback position and the talent we brought in there.”

Hampton says he’s not just focused on long-term growth, he expects production this year.

“Super excited about those guys,” he said. “Looking forward to them growing up, but not just growing up, performing this year as well.”