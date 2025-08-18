1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetout Cavaliers

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour returns to the Blue Ridge District to check in on perennial power Lord Botetourt, now entering its 14th season under head coach Jamie Harless.

The Cavaliers feature a strong set of skill players including Angel Rigney and Quinton Jones who rushed for more than 1,300 yards in 2024. Still, Botetourt’s foundation remains its line play, a hallmark of Harless-led teams.

“You just got to put it together day by day,” senior lineman Taygen Sanchez Huerta said. “We’ve been practicing it for four years. It’s kind of like our bread and butter. You know it like the back of your hand. You just got to execute. And there’s expectation you got to hold up to.”

Fellow lineman Preston Carter echoed the emphasis on fundamentals. “We practice the technique because technique always beats strength,” Carter said. “And we just practice it over and over again until we get good at it.”

Harless said this year’s offensive line fits the typical mold of Botetourt football.“It’s a typical group of kids that we normally have,” Harless said. “We’ve got good quality athletes. The O-line is not huge, but it’s not small. It’s a good-sized high school offensive line, a couple of big boys, but very athletic, move well, smart kids.”

Lord Botetourt Playbook (WSLS)

The Cavaliers have reached the postseason every year under Harless, including last season’s overtime loss in the Region 3D final against William Byrd.

As the new season kicks off, Lord Botetourt is expected to showcase power football once again, with its skill players poised to play a major role. The Cavaliers will open Saturday in a unique setting, facing Rye Cove at Emory & Henry University.