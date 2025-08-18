Saints trade DT Saunders to Jaguars for C Fortner following preseason game, AP sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two-time Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was traded from New Orleans to Jacksonville hours after the teams played a preseason game Sunday, two people familiar with the deal said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and said the teams agreed to swap Saunders for center Luke Fortner. The teams played to a 17-all tie in the Superdome earlier in the day. The trade was expected to become official once Saunders and Fortner pass physicals, the people said.

Saunders started 27 games for the Saints over the last two seasons after a four-year stint in Kansas City that included two championships. He became expendable in New Orleans after the Saints switched to a 3-4 defense under coordinator Brandon Staley and signed free agent Davon Godchaux from New England.

Fortner, a third-round draft pick from Kentucky in 2022, started 34 games for Jacksonville during his first two seasons. But he was benched in favor of veteran Mitch Morse last year and was considered a third-string center behind Robert Hainsey and rookie Jonah Monheim.

Saunders, a third-round draft pick in 2019, has 181 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in 68 career games. He notably intercepted a pass from former teammate Patrick Mahomes in a loss at Kansas City last season.

The Jaguars have been looking for help at interior defensive line since training camp opened. Defensive tackles Arik Armstead (back) and Maason Smith (calf) have yet to play, and young backups like Jordan Jefferson and Tyler Lacy and have been far from stout up front.

Jacksonville recently signed veterans Dawuane Smoot and Austin Johnson in hopes of finding a solution.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

