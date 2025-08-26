Hokies set to face No. 13 South Carolina in Aflac Kickoff

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The stage is set between Virginia Tech and 13th-ranked South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff on Sunday. The Hokies will unveil a newer offense with the addition of offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, and quarterback Kyron Drones said it will be anything but boring.

“It’s very get-the-ball-to-playmakers and explosive type offense,” Drones said. “Not really just run the ball, run the ball, run the ball. And then sometimes passes, a lot of just get the ball to your guys and let them go make plays. Just to go out there and go dominate. I don’t think it’s anybody’s first time playing in an NFL stadium, so that’s not really crazy for us. It’s the only game on, so let’s just go put on a show and that’s what everybody wants to see.”

The Gamecocks have a talented quarterback of their own, Heisman contender LaNorris Sellers, who made quite the name for himself in his redshirt freshman season by passing for more than 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“I think the hype surrounding LaNorris is accurate,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “You watch the Clemson game, you watch the Missouri game. I mean, this guy just — whether he’s throwing it and certainly doing it with his legs — he’s very hard to tackle.”

Attacking a quarterback like that starts up front, and defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam said he’s ready for the challenge.

“Quarterback No. 16, you know, he’s a dude,” Gilliam said. “He’s a playmaker that can make plays all around the football field. So, you know, we’re going to have our hands full, but it’s always going to start with this week’s preparation. I always tell my guys that your belief comes from your preparation and your daily habits, and that’s what we’re going to work on starting this week.”

Virginia Tech and South Carolina kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday August 31st.