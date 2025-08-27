Pac-12 secures extension of TV deal with The CW for football and basketball

FILE - The logo of the Pac 12 is seen on the field before the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, file)

SAN RAMON, Calif. – The Pac-12 Conference extended its media contract with The CW Network in a deal that calls for the network to carry 13 regular-season football games, a combined 50 men's and women's basketball games and the women's hoops title game starting in 2026-27.

The contract, announced Wednesday, will begin next season when the Pac-12 adds six schools, and run through 2030-31.

It extends a partnership that began last football season with the network carrying games involving Oregon State and Washington State, the two schools that remained in the league after a huge round of realignment in 2023.

Pac-12 Enterprises, an offshoot from the now-shuttered Pac-12 TV network, will produce the games for The CW.

The Pac-12 had previously announced a deal with CBS that will place a slate of games, including the football and men's basketball title games, on network TV.

It was the league's inability to secure a long-term deal that sparked an exodus and nearly killed off the Pac-12.

Since then, the league has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. The addition of Texas State brought the Pac-12 to eight football schools, which makes it eligible for the College Football Playoff starting next season.

