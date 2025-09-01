Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
72º
Join Insider

Sports

Iga Swiatek rolls into the quarterfinals at the US Open

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

1 / 5
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during a match against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, in the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates after winning a match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, in the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrive for her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – Second-ranked Iga Swiatek rolled into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Swiatek rallied from down 3-1 in the first set to win, less than 48 hours after coming back from down 5-1 early to beat Anna Kalinskaya.

Recommended Videos

“At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast,” Swiatek said after her fourth-round match against Alexandrova. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone.”

Swiatek is set to face American Amanda Anisimova or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a spot in the semifinals. The 24-year-old from Poland is seeking her second U.S. Open title and seventh in a Grand Slam.

Rublev is out of the US Open

On the men’s side, 25th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced by defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a match in Arthur Ashe Stadium that took just over two hours.

Rublev, seeded 15th, slammed his racket after losing a point in the second set. Auger-Aliassime at age 25 is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

The much-anticipated showdown between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka followed on Ashe.

What else happened at the US Open on Monday?

Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. He's set to play Auger-Aliassime next. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Bublik in the night session.

Who is on Tuesday's schedule at the US Open?

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Jiri Lehecka in one men's quarterfinal. It's American Taylor Fritz against four-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic in the other, with the winners meeting in the semifinals Friday. In the women's quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula plays Barbora Krejcikova, and top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Marketa Vondrousova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos