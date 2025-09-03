ACC releases women’s basketball conference schedules

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2025–26 women’s basketball schedule Tuesday, with Virginia and Virginia Tech set for a home-and-home rivalry series as part of the 18-game slate for each school.

Both programs will play nine games at home and nine on the road. The Cavaliers and Hokies, designated travel partners, will square off Jan. 1 in Blacksburg and close the regular season March 1 in Charlottesville.

Virginia opens league play Dec. 7 at Boston College before returning home Dec. 29 to host SMU. Other highlights at John Paul Jones Arena include Clemson (Jan. 1), Syracuse (Jan. 11), Pittsburgh (Jan. 22), NC State (Jan. 25), Miami (Feb. 5), Notre Dame (Feb. 8), and North Carolina (Feb. 26). Road trips include Georgia Tech (Jan. 8), Duke (Jan. 15), and a swing through California and Stanford in mid-February.

Virginia Tech begins ACC action Dec. 18 at Florida State and will welcome Louisville (Jan. 4), Boston College (Jan. 11), Duke (Jan. 25), Stanford (Feb. 1), Cal (Feb. 8), Wake Forest (Feb. 12), Miami (Feb. 19), and Syracuse (Feb. 26) to Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies also travel to Notre Dame (Dec. 29), Clemson (Jan. 8), NC State (Jan. 15), and North Carolina (Feb. 19).

Commissioner Jim Phillips said the schedule reflects a balance between traditional rivalries and national exposure, noting that each team is guaranteed a trip to the Pacific Time Zone once every two years.

The season will conclude with the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 4–8 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., the first time the championship will be played at a neutral site outside the Carolinas.