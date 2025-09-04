Big ninth inning pushes Woodpeckers past Red Sox

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers broke open a tight game with a five-run ninth inning and beat the Salem Red Sox 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Fayetteville led 3-2 entering the final frame before pulling away. Yosweld Vasquez doubled and drove in two runs, while Alberto Hernandez added a two-run single to pace the Woodpeckers’ offense. Eight different Fayetteville players scored at least once.

Joan Ogando (8-4) earned the win in relief, striking out six over four hitless innings. Eurys Martich closed it out with two scoreless frames for his first save.

On the bases, Fayetteville was aggressive with six stolen bags, including two from Caden Powell, who also scored three runs.

Salem managed just four hits. Frederik Jimenez provided the lone offensive highlight with an RBI double in the fourth. Starter Adam Bates (3-4) took the loss, allowing five runs — four earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox struck out 13 times against four Fayetteville pitchers.