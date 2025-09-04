Albies' single in 7th for Braves breaks up combined no-hit bid by Cubs

(Erin Hooley, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – A combined no-hit bid by Chicago Cubs teammates Cade Horton and Ben Brown was broken up Wednesday night when Ozzie Albies singled leading off the seventh inning for the Atlanta Braves.

Albies lined a base hit to right field off Brown, who replaced Horton to begin the sixth.

Horton struck out six and walked one over five innings in his 19th major league start and 20th appearance. The 24-year-old rookie was removed after throwing 75 pitches and retiring his last 14 batters.

Brown struck out three and walked one in the sixth. Chicago was nursing a 1-0 lead at Wrigley Field.

Horton's walk to Matt Olson in the first capped a 10-pitch plate appearance.

Horton entered 9-4 with a 2.92 ERA this season, including 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA in eight outings since the All-Star break.

___

