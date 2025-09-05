Jalen Carter shames Super Bowl champion Eagles by spitting on Dak Prescott. What happens next?

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Read the jokes that spread through text chains and chats and social media — everything from Dak Tuah! to a Star Wars-esque Dak Spit First to the Seinfeld-inspired magic loogie memes — and they were funny enough to make everyone do a, well, spit take.

Jalen Carter might not find the laughs at his expense so amusing.

Carter, the Philadelphia Eagles standout defensive tackle, finds himself in hot water after he was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott only six seconds into Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory in the NFL season opener. Carter was tossed for unsportsmanlike conduct and later apologized for conduct that cost him a chance to play even one snap in the Eagles' win.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said.

He might not get that chance to prove it right away.

Carter could be headed toward a hefty financial penalty, if not worse, in the first major test of the NFL’s increased emphasis this season on sportsmanship. The league said it would crack down on violent and sexually suggestive gestures this season.

Yet, there was no mention of spitting on another player, one of the most unprofessional — and certainly the most unhygienic — act one can commit on another.

It could be argued Carter already paid the price by essentially sitting out the opener.

The NFL — or even Eagles coach Nick Sirianni — could throw the book at Carter and suspend him for next weekend's Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City. The 24-year-old Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft, might face the ultimate punishment, not just because he spat at the QB, but because he has a history of behavior unbecoming a professional athlete.

Carter was whistled for three unnecessary roughness penalties last season and had seven total penalties. Carter was also benched to start a game in a disciplinary move against Atlanta. He was then fined more than $17,000 for an open-handed blow against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

“I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it, within the rules of the game,” Sirianni said.

Social media detectives broke down the play like Zapruder film to see if Prescott, indeed, did spit first.

Prescott said he simply spit straight ahead as he usually would, only for the saliva to land in the area near Carter, which raised the ire of the defenseman.

Prescott said Carter asked, “You trying to spit on me?”

“He was insulting me,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game.”

Either way, the stain of the incident about overshadowed an otherwise stellar performance from Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles have nine days to get ready for the Chiefs. The days ahead will tell if Carter is part of their game plan.

What’s working

Who needs a tush push?

Hurts put on a masterclass in his first game since he earned Super Bowl MVP honors, scoring on TD runs of 4 and 8 yards and doing it all in front of friend and mentor Michael Jordan.

Hurts even celebrated a touchdown by mimicking one of Jordan's shoulder shrugs.

His 16 career games with multiple rushing touchdowns are the most ever by an NFL QB. Hurts leads all NFL players since 2021 with 14 multi-rushing TD performances.

Only Carter's ejection could put a damper on his night.

“I think as a whole team, it is just a matter of taking our discipline to another level and our focus to another level and then playing together and staying banded together and being able to control the things that we can control,” Hurts said.

What needs help

Help is a bit of a stretch. But Barkley only rushed for 60 yards (with a 10-yard TD run) in his first game since he topped 2,000 yards rushing a year ago.

And by design or stymied by Dallas' defense, 1,000-yard receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were non-factors in this one. Brown was only targeted once and had one catch for eight yards. Smith had just three catches for 16 yards for the Eagles.

“That’s something I can’t control," Brown said.

Stock up

Jihaad Campbell made a great first impression in his NFL debut.

The rookie linebacker and No. 31 overall pick in the draft broke up a key deep pass in the third quarter and helped play a role in a game-saving forced fumble against Dallas running back Miles Sanders.

Stock down

Carter. Enough said.

Injuries

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Landon Dickerson returned to the starting lineup only weeks after he underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee. He missed practice Monday with a back injury, and it was the back issue that eventually forced him out of the game. He slowly walked off the field late in the game and was replaced by Brett Toth.

Key numbers

0. Defensive snaps played by Carter.

Next steps

Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles head to Kansas City seven months after a 40-22 romp in New Orleans.

