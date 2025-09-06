10 Strong Poll: Ranking the region’s high school football teams

The first week of the high school football season brought plenty of excitement as teams across the region competed under the Friday night lights.

All season long, the 10 News team ranks the teams we feel dominated the field and stood out from the rest. Each week, we’ll share the top picks based on survey results from the 10 Strong Poll, similar to the AP Top 25 poll.

Here are the results from Week One!

Poll results for Week 1 (Aug. 29)

Seminole District is well represented in the first 10 Strong high school football poll of the season, with four teams making the list.

E.C. Glass holds the top spot in the poll, showcasing a strong start to their season. They topped our list with 50 points overall.

Lord Botetourt checks in at No. 2 with a 2-0 record to start the season and 49 points.

Glenvar received 38, while Salem trailed closely behind with 37, Jefferson Forest with 34, and Liberty Christian Academy with 32.

Radford, Heritage, North Cross, and Northside checked in with 26, 25, 24, and 22, respectively.

Among those also receiving votes were Magna Vista with 20 points, William Fleming with 18, William Byrd with 17, Staunton River with 16, and G.W. Danville with 14, indicating strong performances early in the year.

Here is a look at how rankings shaped up for Week One.

Team Overall Points E.C. Glass- Hilltoppers 50 Lord Botetourt 49 Glenvar 38 Salem 37 Jefferson Forest 34 Liberty Christian Academy 32 Radford 26 Heritage 25 North Cross 24 Northside 22 Magna Vista 20 William Fleming 18 William Byrd 17 Staunton River 16 G.W. Danville 14

Here’s a look at the other teams that received votes in our Week 1 poll, along with their corresponding point totals:

Brookville: 10

Grayson Co.: 7

Alleghany: 6

Carroll Co.: 4

Martinsville: 3

Giles Co.: 2

James River: 2

Rustburg: 2

Craig Co.:1

Liberty: 1

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.



