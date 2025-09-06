George Wythe surges past Fort Chiswell 48-10

In a Mountain Empire match-up, Fort Chiswell visited George Wythe, where the Maroons honored their boys and girls state champion basketball teams.

Both offenses started slowly, but in the first quarter, George Wythe’s Skyler McBride intercepted Fort Chiswell quarterback Landon Hetherington.

Later, George Wythe quarterback Isaac Smith threw a lob to Ashton Crigger, who caught it for a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Maroons a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, George Wythe running back Cade Bralley punched in a 2-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

George Wythe went on to dominate, defeating Fort Chiswell 48-10.

