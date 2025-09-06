Grayson County outlasts Carroll Co. 28-14

Grayson County and Carroll County faced off in a highly anticipated game.

With just over four minutes remaining, Carroll County’s Parker Dowell was stripped by Colton Gravely, who recovered the fumble, giving the Cavaliers a glimmer of hope while trailing 21-7.

On the ensuing drive, Grayson County’s Isaiah Easter threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Maverik Goad.

On the very next play, Goad took the handoff and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach at 28-7.

Carroll County’s Dane Leonard added a late score, but it wasn’t enough as Grayson County secured a 28-14 victory.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.