Grayson County outlasts Carroll Co. 28-14

Grayson County and Carroll County faced off in a highly anticipated game.
With just over four minutes remaining, Carroll County’s Parker Dowell was stripped by Colton Gravely, who recovered the fumble, giving the Cavaliers a glimmer of hope while trailing 21-7.
On the ensuing drive, Grayson County’s Isaiah Easter threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Maverik Goad.
On the very next play, Goad took the handoff and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach at 28-7.
Carroll County’s Dane Leonard added a late score, but it wasn’t enough as Grayson County secured a 28-14 victory.
