Magna Vista extends win streak over rival Martinsville with 38-0 shoutout

Martinsville faced Magna Vista in a rivalry game that is no longer a district matchup but still highly anticipated.

Before kickoff, three local high school graduates and former NFL players were honored.

Magna Vista started strong in the first quarter as quarterback Simeon Moore took the ball in himself for a touchdown, putting the Warriors up 7-0.

The Warriors kept the pressure on with running back Ethan Dukes powering up the middle for another touchdown. Magna Vista missed the extra point, making the score 13-0.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Warriors came out of halftime with momentum. A huge kick return set up Simeon Moore to find wide receiver Tyler Martin in the end zone for a touchdown. The Warriors missed the extra point again, leading 19-0.

Moore and Martin connected once more for a second touchdown in the third quarter. This time, Magna Vista converted a two-point conversion, extending the lead to 27-0.

In the fourth quarter, Moore kept the scoring going by running in his fourth touchdown of the night. The Warriors finally made the extra point, pushing the score to 34-0.

Martinsville struggled late, giving up two safeties. A mishandled snap by Martinsville quarterback Da’Veono Lowe led to a sack and the second safety of the game.

The final score was 38-0 in favor of Magna Vista.

