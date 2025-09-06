Shannon throws for 3TDs and VMI drubs D-II Ferrum

LEXINGTON, Va. – Collin Shannon threw for three touchdowns and VMI was never challenged in a 42-7 win over Division II-member Ferrum on Saturday.

Noah Grevious took his lone carry of the day 78 yards to the end zone to put VMI ahead 7-0 with 9:07 left in the first quarter. Two minutes later, Shannon threw a 5-yard touchdown to Morgan McPhaul. Midway through the second, Aslin Shipe crashed in from the 1 to make it 21-0.

The Panthers (0-2) got on the board when Eli Foutz ran it in from the 4 with 1:56 before halftime.

After intermission, Shannon immediately threw a 52-yard touchdown to Owen Sweeney. The Keydets’ defense joined the scoring parade when Anthony Allen scooped a Ferrum fumble and ran it for a 35-7 advantage. Shannon’s 31-yard scoring pass to Malik McNeely with 4:57 left provided the game’s final margin.