Virginia Tech trails Old Dominion 28-0

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s halftime in Blacksburg where Virginia Tech is trailing Old Dominion 28-0.

The Monarchs have made the most of their offensive drives, scoring their four touchdowns on drives that went 93, 97, 88 and 77 yards respectively. Chunk yardage plays have gauged the Hokies defense to the tune of more than 300 yards in the first half.

As for Virginia Tech’s offense, it has committed three first half turnovers--two fumbles and an interception by Kyron Drones. The teams first two drives combined for 6 plays and -10 yards.

Hokies have also committed 8 penalties, for 84 yards.

This story will be updated after the game is complete.