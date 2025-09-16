To help Colorado sing a different tune, coach Deion Sanders invites Ice Cube to practice

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders directs players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Delaware Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. – Deion Sanders hit on a variety of high notes Tuesday, from being more concerned with wins over an identity to looking for “leadership and consistency” out of whoever winds up as his quarterback.

To sing another sort of tune, though, the Colorado coach brought a musical guest to practice in rapper Ice Cube. This wasn't for a concert but a candid conversation.

“Don't complain about what you don't get because of the work you didn't put in," Ice Cube told the team in a video posted by Well Off Media, which chronicles the Buffaloes. “Put in the work and it will pay off for you.”

It was in harmony with the message Sanders has been preaching as the Buffaloes (1-2) try to climb out of a rut Saturday night when they host Wyoming (2-1).

“I take full responsibility and accountability of every darn ‘L’ we’ve received," Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "But sometimes young men in life have to understand they’re accountable as well for their actions. If you’re going to be accountable to go pick up that NIL (name, image, likeness) check, you’re going to be accountable for what goes on, on that field as well.

“Our kids understand that and they're holding one another accountable. I like it. I really do.”

Sanders didn't name his quarterback going forward. All he let fly are his expectations for the position — leadership and consistency. That holds true whether it be transfer Kaidon Salter, freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis or Ryan Staub, the backup to Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons who started at Houston but couldn’t help the Buffaloes deliver a win.

“That ain’t much to ask for, is it, leadership and consistency?” Deion Sanders said. “I look for that for everyone. Every man, every woman that’s involved in my life — leadership and consistency.”

Sanders didn’t take long to respond when asked which came first, finding an identity for his team or winning.

“Winning,” Sanders responded. “I don’t know coaches that seek identity. I think coaches seek wins. You can call it what you want, but it looks the way it looks.

“I don’t care what kind of car we pull up in. As long as we pull out of here with a ‘W,’ I’m good. I don’t really get into the identity thing.”

Granted, he'd like to do some things with a little more consistency — stopping the run on defense, establishing the run on offense — but “I can't be narrowed down with, ‘What’s your identity?’” he said. “What does that mean, what’s your identity?”

You know, what a team can hang its hat on.

“Ohio State won the national championship, right?” Sanders countered. "What did they hang their hat on?

“I understand what you’re trying to say, but winning is winning, man. It’s not one thing you can hang your hat on."

After a bowl appearance last season with his QB son, Shedeur, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, this year has been a work in progress.

“I'm not a patient man,” Deion Sanders said. “I'm not a patient man on anything. I'm a fixer. I want to fix the problems. I'm not a guy that wants to linger and just have that stuff going on.”

This was a sign that Sanders appreciated — the next practice after a 36-20 loss to Houston, his defense showed up in full pads even when most of the players weren't required to do so. They were ready to get back to work.

“I’m proud of the resilience," Sanders said. "I’m proud of the way they responded.

“We have the talent in house,” he added. "We've just got to put it to usage and do what we are capable of doing.”

Ice Cube

Since Ice Cube has a concert in Denver on Tuesday, Sanders extended him an invitation to practice.

Sanders said the friendship between him and Ice Cube dates back to the late 1980s. Ice Cube used to show up at games when Sanders was with the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ve been cool for a long time,” Sanders said. “Just to see the maturation and where he’s ascended to is unbelievable.”

Volleyball respect

Sanders made sure to shout out the Colorado women's volleyball team being 9-0, which matches the best start in program history.

“Wow,” he said. “We wish we were them.”

