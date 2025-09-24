Jaxson Dart is 'ready' to be the Giants' starting QB. Brian Daboll won't say why change now

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Jaxson Dart took over as the New York Giants' starting quarterback at practice on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after finding out the job is his.

The rookie's emotions about the promotion are simple.

Recommended Videos

“I’m ready," Dart said. "It wasn’t anything extra. You always say like, ‘I’m going to prepare each week the same.’ But in all reality, you have different responsibilities as the starter.”

Dart takes over those responsibilities from Super Bowl-winning veteran Russell Wilson, who was repeatedly called the team's top quarterback throughout the spring and summer. Wilson and the Giants started the season 0-3, and now Dart will be under center for his NFL debut when they host the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I want to do my best to be a spark,” Dart said. "I want to create excitement on the field. I want to be explosive when opportunities are there and just try to bring a little bit of swagger.”

Coach Brian Daboll refused to say why he's benching Wilson for Dart, a 22-year-old first-round pick out of Mississippi who has yet to attempt a pass in an professional game that counts. Daboll called his conversations with Wilson, Dart, general manager Joe Schoen and ownership private and refused to elaborate on how the team’s record, his job security or other factors played into the change at football’s most important position.

“It’s my decision,” Daboll said multiple times. “Not going to get into the specifics. I think it’s the right thing for our football team, and that’s why I’m doing it.”

Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would retain the play-calling duties. Dart has so far played six snaps, handing the ball off four times and running twice.

“He just needs to go out there and do his job: just make good decisions, throw the ball where he needs to throw it, make loose plays if he needs to make loose plays and take care of it — and not have to do any more than that,” Daboll said. “There’ll be a lot of things to learn from. I’ve done this once before. It’s not perfect, but I know he’s doing everything he can do to get ready to play this game and that’s all you can ask for.”

Daboll saying he had “done this once before” is a reference to Buffalo’s Josh Allen starting 11 games as a rookie in 2018. Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator at the time.

Dart, whom the Giants traded back into the first round to select with the 25th pick, is seen internally as their quarterback of the future.

“I don’t think any rookie quarterback is ever just ready to play,” Daboll said. “You put him in there because you think that he’s done enough to show you that he can go out there and compete. He’s done that every step of the way, and that’s why I made the decision.”

Asked if Wilson would be the backup for the rest of the season, Daboll said: “He’s going to be the backup. He’s the backup quarterback.”

Wilson, 36, said he's “not done” and brushed off questions about asking to be traded or released.

“I want to be here,” Wilson said. “I love this organization, and I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us and the season.”

The Giants' No. 1 receiver, Malik Nabers, missed practice Wednesday with what was listed as a shoulder injury. Nabers was banged up in a loss to Kansas City, in which he had just two catches for 13 yards, and it's unclear if he'll play against the Chargers.

Asked about the QB switch, Nabers said: "The decision is not up to me. It’s up to Dabes, and they thought that was the best decision for the team and I’m just following on.”

NOTES: Daboll said Younghoe Koo and Jude McAtamney would compete to kick against L.A. with Graham Gano out because of a groin injury. ... Along with Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson (toe), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) and running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) did not practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL