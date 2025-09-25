Ohtani hits splash shot into Chase Field pool, matches career high with 54th home run
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
PHOENIX – Shohei Ohtani tied his career high with his 54th home run, hitting a splash shot into the Chase Field swimming pool for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Ohtani reached down for a changeup from Arizona's Nabil Crismatt for a 406-foot, two-run drive in the fourth inning, which boosted the lead to 6-0.
He also hit 54 homers last season, his first with the Dodgers. The 31-year-old's best in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels was 46 in 2021.
Ohtani has 101 RBIs, reaching 100 for the third time.
The two-way star is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 mound starts following his return from elbow surgery.
