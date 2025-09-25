Once 15 1/2 games back, the Guardians beat the Tigers 5-1 to take a 1-game lead in the AL Central

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Will Vest as umpire Chris Guccione, left, picks up his helmet during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – George Valera hit a two-run homer in the third inning, José Ramírez had a two-run double in the seventh and the Cleveland Guardians became the first major league team to overcome a deficit of 15 1/2 games and take the lead in either division or league play, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland (86-72) has a one-game lead over Detroit (85-73) with four games to play. The Guardians also have the tiebreaker by taking the season series.

The 1914 Boston Braves were 15 games back in the National League on July 4 and rallied to win by 10 1/2 games according to Elias. Since baseball went to division play in 1969, the biggest deficit overcome was 14 games by the 1978 New York Yankees to win the AL East.

Tanner Bibee (12-11) won his third straight start and allowed only one run in six innings, extending the streak of Guardians starters allowing two or fewer runs to 19 games. They are the first since the 2019 Tampa Bay Rays to go at least 19 games.

Detroit has dropped eight straight and is out of first place for the first time since April 22, when the Guardians led by a half- game. Jack Flaherty (8-15) took the loss.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third when Parker Meadows' sacrifice fly drove in Dillon Dingler.

Brayan Rocchio led off the Cleveland third with a double and then scored when Valera's drive appeared short of the wall in center before it was deflected off the glove of Meadows.

Key moment

Ramírez broke it open in the eighth with a two-run double to right field that deflected off the glove of Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Key stat

Ramírez became the second player in Cleveland franchise history to reach 3,000 total bases. The other was Earl Averill with 3,201 from 1929 through '41.

Up next

The teams will wrap up the season series Thursday. Cleveland goes with LHP Parker Messick (3-0, 2.08 ERA) while Detroit hadn't announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb