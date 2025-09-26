Game of the Week | G.W. Danville ready for showdown with undefeated Lord Botetourt

It’s week 5 of high school football, a critical time when teams start to separate contenders from pretenders before district play heats up.

Tonight’s game is another big test for both teams, undefeated Lord Botetourt will travel south and take on G.W. Danville for the second time ever, in a highly anticipated high school football matchup.

Brooke Leonard caught up with G.W. Danville head coach Nick Anderson to discuss the team’s journey so far.

Anderson said the team likes to challenge itself early in the season. “When you play tough teams at the beginning of the season, you get a lot of questions answered,” he said.

After a tough opening game loss on the road against a North Carolina state championship powerhouse, the team did some soul searching and made corrections that helped them win their next two games.

Those wins came against tough district opponents Amherst County and E.C. Glass, which Anderson called a “big thing down here in Danville.”

Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup against Lord Botetourt, Anderson said his team is preparing for a physical, tough contest. “They block, they run well, they tackle well,” he said.

“We’re going to have to play with power and a chip on our shoulder. Hopefully, you just play where they fall.”

