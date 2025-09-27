Craig County wins thriller 35-28 over Twin Springs, improves to 4-0 on season

Craig County is off to its best start since 2010, beginning the season 4-0 and allowing only eight points total through four games.

The Rockets faced a new opponent, Twin Springs, in their latest matchup. The pre-game huddle showed Craig County ready for action and eager to keep their winning streak alive.

Just before halftime, Noah Paxton threw a lob to Caleb Cregger, who made a key catch to put Craig County up 21-14 at the half.

In the second half, Twin Springs relied on their ground game. Isiah Kiser broke through the Rocket defense for a touchdown, but the extra point was missed, leaving Craig County ahead 21-20.

The Rockets responded quickly. Carter Calfee took a direct snap, received a crucial block, and after evading the last Twin Springs defender with a slick move, scored a touchdown. That made the score 28-20.

Craig County went on to win the game 35-28, extending their undefeated start. Coach Jimmy Fisher expressed pride in his team’s performance and their 4-0 record.