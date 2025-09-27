North Cross dominates Blue Ridge 68-6 in first meeting since state championship

North Cross and Blue Ridge faced off this week in Salem for the first time since their intense state championship game last fall in St. George, Virginia.

The previous matchup ended with Blue Ridge narrowly winning 14-12. Tonight, the Raiders showed no mercy.

By halftime, North Cross led 49-0, quickly asserting dominance on the field. Tristan Lange connected on a long-range pass to Demarcus Brown, extending the lead to 55-0.

Lange then threw to Ja’ziel Hart, who stretched for the end zone but fell just short. Jaxon Keys followed up by punching the ball in for a touchdown, making it 62-0.

Samuel Bauer took over behind center and threw to Jesiah Hines, who outmaneuvered a defender for the Raiders’ tenth and final touchdown of the game.

The final score was North Cross 68, Blue Ridge 6.