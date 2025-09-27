Roanoke Catholic’s tough matchup against St. Anne’s-Belfield ends in shutout loss, 27-0

Roanoke Catholic sought back-to-back wins against an undefeated St. Anne’s-Belfield team at home. Coach Howard Tucker prepared the Celtics for a first-time opponent led by former UVA standout and NFL player Heath Miller.

On the opening drive, Haden Morris had a pass tipped and intercepted by Leron Lipford, who then marched down inside the red zone.

The Celtics appeared to be in business until a turnover on a Hardee’s 2-for-1 play. Mason Williams threw an interception caught by Nafeese Summers.

Just before halftime, the Saints finally put points on the board as Jonah Brent scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. St. Anne’s-Belfield led 6-0 at the half.

The Saints went on to win the game 27-0, maintaining their undefeated record.