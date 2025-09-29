Tristan Lange goes off for nearly 500 yards of offense to garner Week 5 honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night, the North Cross Raiders took to Spartan Field with revenge on their minds, hoping to beat the team that dashed their state championship dreams less than a year ago.

Quarterback Tristan Lange knew beating Blue Ridge School wasn’t optional, it was necessary. And he delivered in dramatic fashion.

The senior accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offense on his own. He threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns, and added 102 rushing yards with four more scores on the ground.

For his efforts in leading North Cross to a 68-6 win over Blue Ridge School, Tristan Lange is your Player of the Week.