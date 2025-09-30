Dallas Wings fire Chris Koclanes after 10-34 record in his only season as coach

FILE - Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes looks on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, FIle)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dallas Wings fired coach Chris Koclanes on Tuesday after going 10-34 in his only season, even with No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Koclanes had more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the WNBA and Division I women’s basketball. He was in his second season on the staff at Southern California when he was hired last December.

“With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first-round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success,” Curt Miller, the team's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement announcing the move. “As we enter a pivotal point in our team’s future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization.”

Koclanes was on Miller's coaching staff in Connecticut from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. He was hired by the Wings about six weeks after Miller became their GM.

