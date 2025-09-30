Key service break to open the 3rd set leads Coco Gauff to victory over Bencic at the China Open

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after scoring a point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during a women's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

BEIJING – Coco Gauff broke Belinda Bencic's serve to open the deciding set and went on to beat the Swiss player 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the China Open quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Gauff improved her head-to-head career meetings with the 28-year-old Bencic to 4-2.

Three of those matches have come this year, including Gauff's win at the Australian Open in January. But Bencic won at Abu Dhabi, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist made the Indian Wells quarterfinals and advanced to the Wimbledon semis.

Two men's semifinals were scheduled later at Beijing in the ATP tournament running concurrently with the WTA 1000 event. Jannik Sinner was scheduled to play Alex de Minaur and Learner Tien took on Daniil Medvedev.

The men's final was scheduled for Wednesday with the ATP Tour then moving on to the Shanghai Masters for a 12-day run through to the final on Oct. 12.

