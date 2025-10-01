Rail Yard Dawgs’ Bremner inks contract extension

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that head coach Dan Bremner will continue to call the “Star City” home thanks to a contract extension. Bremner’s contract has been extended through the 2027-2028 season.

Bremner has been the head coach of the Dawgs since he was hired in the midst of the 2017-18 season. Under Bremner, Roanoke has advanced to the postseason each season including back-to-back appearances in the President’s Cup Final in 2022 and 2023, and winning the team’s first President’s Cup title in 2023. Since heading to Roanoke in December 2017, Bremner has steered the team to a 186-136-42 regular season record, with an 18-15 postseason mark.

Bremner has been recognized for his involvement with youth hockey in the Roanoke area as well, both with his Virginia Hockey Lab and the Valley Youth Hockey Association. The Sarnia, Ontario native was named the Robert Sher Volunteer of the Year Award by the VYHA during the 2020-2021 season. Bremner was also recognized as a part of The Roanoker Magazine’s Class of 2023 “40 under 40” for his continued success in the area.

“We’re very excited to sign Dan to this extension,” said team president Mickey Gray. “Dan brings a level of dedication and passion to his work that is hard to find. His ability to develop his teams year over year has led to great success, he has continued to be very present and involved with youth hockey in the Roanoke Valley, and we’re proud to have him representing our organization.

“I’m very thankful for the continued support of the McGinn’s and Mickey that I’ve had throughout my time with the Rail Yard Dawgs,” Bremner said. “We’ve been able to build a strong foundation and set high standards for our franchise, and I’ll continue striving to get the most out of our teams and players in the years to come. The players, the staff, and the fanbase are among the best you’ll find in minor league hockey, and I can’t wait to start another season here in the Roanoke Valley.”