Caitlin Clark says Collier made valid points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn't contacted her

INDIANAPOLIS – Caitlin Clark said Thursday that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert hasn't reached out to her in the aftermath of Napheesa Collier's statement about an alleged private conversation in which the league's leader made comments about Clark.

The Indiana Fever guard spoke publicly for the first time since the league's All-Star Game in July. Clark said Minnesota Lynx star Collier made valid points in her lengthy statement that criticized league officials, particularly Engelbert, for what Collier portrayed as a lack of accountability and care for WNBA players.

Collier said Tuesday that Engelbert told her in a private conversation Clark and other players “should be on their knees” in gratitude for the platform the league has given them. Collier said the commissioner singled out Clark's endorsement deals, saying she wouldn't have them if not for the WNBA. Engelbert released a statement a few hours later in which she said she has the “utmost respect” for Collier but was “disheartened” by how her conversations had been characterized.

When Clark was asked if she had heard Collier’s story before this week, Clark responded “No.” When asked if she had spoken with Engelbert since the reports came out, Clark again responded “No.”

Clark missed the entire second half of the season with a right groin injury that was compounded by what she called the worst sprained ankle of her career. She also said she's still not 100% healthy and hopes she can start playing five-on-five basketball again sometime in late October and that her top priority at the moment would be working with USA Basketball.

