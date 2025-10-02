VMI to host Chattanooga in SOCON opener

LEXINGTON, Va. – Through the first 5 weeks of the 2025 season, VMI football has played just one home game. The Keydets are eager to get back to work this weekend as it begins SOCON play with Chattanooga.

With a record of 1-3, Coach Danny Rocco’s group is coming off a bye week feeling refreshed after lots of positive takeaways from non-conference play.

“Our sophomore class is really our deepest class right now and those guys have gotten a taste of Division I football,” Rocco said. “They’ve performed well in moments. It’s just the ability to be a little more consistent, be able to play a more complete game, and to continue to commit themselves to making that necessary daily improvement. That’s in how they practice, how they study film, how they learn to game plan, how they communicate on the field.”

In terms of what to expect Saturday, the Mocs will go to Lexington with a 1-4 record, its most recent loss coming to SOCON foe Citadel. While they have struggled, Rocco says he expects them to try and exploit the Keydets’ rushing attack. It’s a work in progress that has shown flashes with the likes of Leo Boehling and Aslin Shipe. But the offense has shown even more progress with it’s passing attack. Cave Spring grad Owen Sweeney continues to impress after recording another game with multiple touchdowns at Richmond prior to the bye week.

Saturday’s kickoff between VMI and Chattanooga is set for 1:30 p.m. from Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in Lexington.