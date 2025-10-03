Game of the Week | Auburn, Giles set for tough matchup with speed and grit on display

This week’s 1st and 10 Game of the Week features the Giles Spartans going up against the Auburn Eagles, who have started their season 4-1, their best start in a decade. This accomplishment is especially notable after the team did not field a football squad last year.

“We focus all our attention on those younger kids last year, which was our, which is this year’s sophomores and juniors,” said Head Coach Scott Mikovich. His strategy is now paying off with the benefits of an undefeated 2024 junior varsity team.

The Eagles have won four games in a row, matching the total number of wins they had in the past five years combined. “It’s just exciting and we’re looking forward to finishing out the season strong,” Mikovich added.

A key to their success has been the ability to capitalize on big plays. Sophomore Isayah Hamann highlighted the importance of explosive moments on the field. “It’s just like you know you gotta do something big so they’re like because you don’t have the crowd right there behind you having your back cheering loudly and you just gotta you can’t upset them.”

Hamann demonstrated that speed with a 20-yard touchdown run against Eastern Montgomery last week. The Eagles will rely on that speed and more as they prepare to face the tough Giles team.

Despite the promising start, Mikovich remains realistic about the challenges ahead. “We still got a long ways to go. You know we don’t have a lot of size. We’re very small, but we do have decent team speed, which is what’s been doing everything for us.”

The matchup against Giles promises to be a true test of Auburn’s speed and resilience against a tough and determined opponent.