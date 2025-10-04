North Cross dominates Hargrave with 63-7 victory

North Cross is clearly on a mission to be among the best in the VIS. Their convincing win in a revenge game over Blue Ridge last week has put everyone on alert.

Back at it again, North Cross faced Hargrave at Willis Field this afternoon. The Raiders started off with a Jimmy John’s style fast-paced offense.

Tristan Lange handed off to Jaxon Keys, who scored the second touchdown of the game. There was a lot more scoring to come.

Later, Sam Bauer entered the game and connected with a streaking DeMarcus Brown for a touchdown. After the conversion, the score was 21-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, a fumble was scooped and scored by JMU commit Jase Rhodes. All roads were leading to scoring for North Cross.

Ja’Ziel Hart, the Penn State commit, made a memorable counter run that went all the way for a touchdown.

North Cross secured a big 63-7 victory over Hargrave, showcasing their powerful offense and standout players.