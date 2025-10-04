Parry McCluer beats SMLCA 35-16, sets school record with 95-yard touchdown pass

Parry McCluer was back home this week to host SMLCA. The night started early in Buena Vista as quarterback Nathan Glass and wide receiver Zavion Dunn were honored for recently setting a school record.

They set the longest touchdown pass in school history — a 95-yard completion in a win against Page County. The previous record was 90 yards, set by Marty Carter and Mickey Branch in 1977. That same year, the Blues were undefeated state champions. It was a great honor held that night.

As for the game between the Blues and Ospreys, the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues quarterback Nathan Glass hit Quentin Rosser on a short pass. Rosser made some nice moves but was surrounded by the Ospreys, and the ball got loose. Carter Garland sprinted all by himself down the field until he was taken out at the 2-yard line.

SMLCA had to settle for a field goal, taking an early 3–0 lead.

Parry McCluer came right back. Quarterback Nathan Glass kept the ball and went down the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown, giving the Blues a 6–3 lead.

The Blues scored again. Glass handed off to Parker Snider, who raced down the right sideline. Snider made a nice hit and then dove into the end zone for a 63-yard score. Parry McCluer rolled to a 35-16 victory.