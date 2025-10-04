Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

Pulaski County visited Christiansburg for a Friday night matchup that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Christiansburg quarterback Jeremiah Barnes threw a key pass to Isiah Cotto, giving Christiansburg a 17-14 lead.

At the start of the second half, Pulaski County’s running back Sammy Carrasco broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run, putting Pulaski County back in front 24-17.

Christiansburg responded quickly as Trent Byrd ran 55 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 24-24.

Carrasco wasn’t done, scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run to give Pulaski County the lead once again.

The game featured a series of exciting plays, with cheerleaders energizing the crowd throughout the night.

In the end, Christiansburg narrowly defeated Pulaski County 34-31.