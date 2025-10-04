Roanoke Catholic hosts Montcalm, raises breast cancer awareness in 36-6 victory

Roanoke Catholic, despite a smaller roster, plays with a lot of heart and hustle. The Celtics aimed to get back to .500 on the season as they hosted Montcalm from West Virginia.

The pink was out at Vinyard Park in support of breast cancer awareness.

In the first quarter, Mason Williams from shotgun went deep to Rahem Lipford in stride, giving Roanoke Catholic a 6-0 lead.

Montcalm tried to respond on third down when Landin Clower had a man wide open down the field. However, the pass slipped off his hands, leading to a turnover on downs.

The Celtics’ running game showed strength as Yajae Hairston made a man miss in the backfield and spun out of another tackle before being brought down.

That set up Williams for a deep bomb to Leron Lipford, who had space and opportunity.

Roanoke Catholic won the game 36-6.