Skip to main content
Clear icon
53º
Join Insider

Sports

William Byrd dominates Radford 35-7 in first meeting since 1989

William Byrd, the defending Blue Ridge region champions, came off a bye week and delivered a strong performance against Radford.

The two teams had not faced each other since 1989, making this game a rare matchup in the region’s football history.

William Byrd dominated the game, defeating Radford 35-7.

This win follows William Byrd’s recent loss to Bassett a few weeks ago, showing the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back.

Radford struggled to keep pace with the defending champs, who controlled the game from start to finish.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos