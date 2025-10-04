William Byrd dominates Radford 35-7 in first meeting since 1989

William Byrd, the defending Blue Ridge region champions, came off a bye week and delivered a strong performance against Radford.

The two teams had not faced each other since 1989, making this game a rare matchup in the region’s football history.

William Byrd dominated the game, defeating Radford 35-7.

This win follows William Byrd’s recent loss to Bassett a few weeks ago, showing the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back.

Radford struggled to keep pace with the defending champs, who controlled the game from start to finish.